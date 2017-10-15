MEDIA-Investor AB once again Ericsson's biggest shareholder - DI newspaper

** Swedish investment firm Investor AB is once again the biggest shareholder in Ericsson following large share purchases in the telecoms equipment group during the third quarter, overtaking Cevian Capital, business daily Dagens Industri reports on Sunday, citing equity market ownership data provider Holdings

** Activist investor Cevian Capital, controlled by Christer Gardell, said in June it had raised its Ericsson stake to surpass that of Investor AB

** Investor AB bought 24 million B-shares in Ericsson in the third quarter to lift its stake to 6.6 percent, against Cevian’s 6.4 percent, Dagens Industri reports

