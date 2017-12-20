MEDIA-Renault to chose successor to CEO Carlos Ghosn in February - Les Echos

** French carmaker Renault has started interviewing possible candidates to replace chief executive Carlos Ghosn when his term expires in May next year, French business daily Les Echos reports

** The successor is to be selected in February next year, before a shareholder vote at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting

** Ghosn, however, would remain chairman of Renault-Nissan carmaking alliance

** Renault did not immediately reply to requests for comment

** In June, Reuters reported that Ghosn was recruiting a new operational second-in-command for the carmaking alliance, in a move designed to prepare his own succession and advance the companies’ integration

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom; editing by Richard Lough)