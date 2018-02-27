FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 10:16 AM / a day ago

Italy judge postpones hearing in Mediaset-Vivendi dispute to Oct. 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - A judge decided on Tuesday to postpone a hearing between Italian broadcaster Mediaset and France’s Vivendi over a disputed pay-TV deal to Oct. 23, said Andrea Di Porto, the lawyer for Mediaset’s main shareholder Fininvest.

But Di Porto said mediation to try and reach an out-of-court agreement was “theoretically always possible”.

Mediaset, controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is seeking 3 billion euros ($3.70 billion) in damages from Vivendi after the French media giant backtracked from a deal to buy Mediaset’s struggling pay-TV unit Premium.

On Monday a Milan judge formally closed an attempt at mediation between the Italian broadcaster and Vivendi after no agreement was reached. ($1 = 0.8106 euros) (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writng by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

