Mediaset-Vivendi pay-TV dispute hearing postponed to Feb. 27
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 19, 2017 / 10:37 AM / a day ago

Mediaset-Vivendi pay-TV dispute hearing postponed to Feb. 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The hearing of a court case between Italian broadcaster Mediaset and France’s Vivendi over a failed pay-TV deal was postponed to Feb. 27, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

The two groups have been in a legal battle since the French group’s surprise decision to pull out of an April 2016 contract which would have handed it full control of Mediaset’s pay-TV unit Premium. Sources close to the matter have said that the two sides are in talks over a possible deal.

Should the companies find an agreement before the February hearing, the case could be closed, judge Vincenzo Perozziello said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; writing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
