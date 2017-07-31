FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Taiwan's Mediatek posts worst quarterly profit in over 5 years
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Company Results
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 31, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 6 days ago

Taiwan's Mediatek posts worst quarterly profit in over 5 years

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 31 (Reuters) - Mediatek, a global fabless semiconductor company, said its second-quarter net income plunged 67 percent from a year ago, its worst quarterly earnings in more than five years.

The company posted a net income of T$2.21 billion ($73.17 million) for the quarter ending June, compared with T$6.59 billion a year ago.

The average forecast was T$2.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters' SmartEstimates.

$1 = 30.2050 Taiwan dollars Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.