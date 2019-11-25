Novartis nears deal to buy U.S. biotech firm Medicines Co for about $7 billion - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen in the northern Swiss town of Stein, Switzerland October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG (NOVN.S) is nearing an agreement to acquire U.S. biotechnology firm The Medicines Co (MDCO.O) for about $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The deal, in which Novartis has agreed to pay $85 a share, could be announced this weekend, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Neither Novartis nor The Medicines Co were immediately available for comment on Saturday.