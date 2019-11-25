Deals
November 25, 2019 / 3:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Novartis nears deal to buy U.S. biotech firm Medicines Co for about $7 billion - WSJ

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen in the northern Swiss town of Stein, Switzerland October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG (NOVN.S) is nearing an agreement to acquire U.S. biotechnology firm The Medicines Co (MDCO.O) for about $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The deal, in which Novartis has agreed to pay $85 a share, could be announced this weekend, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Neither Novartis nor The Medicines Co were immediately available for comment on Saturday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

