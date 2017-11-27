South Africa's Mediclinic appoints chief clinical officer as CEO

Nov 27 (Reuters) - South African private hospital group Mediclinic appointed chief clinical officer Carel Aron van der Merwe as its next CEO and said he will start his new role next summer.

Current CEO Danie Meintjes, a 22-year veteran of South Africa’s largest private hospital group, said in July that he would retire at the end of next July after eight years in the role.

Van der Merwe, who joined the firm in 1999, will take over on a date to be mutually agreed, but not later than Aug. 1, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)