FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Mediclinic appoints chief clinical officer as CEO
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump calls for closing gender gap in business
TOP NEWS
Ivanka Trump calls for closing gender gap in business
No change in Pakistan behaviour despite tough line: U.S. general
Pakistan
No change in Pakistan behaviour despite tough line: U.S. general
SWIFT warns banks on cyber heists as sophistication grows
Technology
SWIFT warns banks on cyber heists as sophistication grows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 2 days ago

South Africa's Mediclinic appoints chief clinical officer as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - South African private hospital group Mediclinic appointed chief clinical officer Carel Aron van der Merwe as its next CEO and said he will start his new role next summer.

Current CEO Danie Meintjes, a 22-year veteran of South Africa’s largest private hospital group, said in July that he would retire at the end of next July after eight years in the role.

Van der Merwe, who joined the firm in 1999, will take over on a date to be mutually agreed, but not later than Aug. 1, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.