February 9, 2018 / 6:28 AM / in 2 days

Mediobanca Q2 beats forecasts, raises dividend payout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italian investment bank Mediobanca beat forecasts when its profits in the three months to December rose 19 percent, boosted by higher net interest income and fees.

Net profit in the group’s second financial quarter came in at 175.4 million euros ($215 million), above an analyst consensus of 135 million euros provided by the bank.

The bank, which said it posted record first half revenues, bumped up its dividend payout guidance to 40-50 percent from a previous 40 percent. ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

