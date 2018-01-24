FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 24, 2018 / 4:52 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Mediobanca-promoted SPAC to be listed in early February - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) promoted by Italian merchant bank Mediobanca and other investors will be listed on the Milan bourse in early February, two market sources said on Wednesday.

The SPAC has already drawn 100 million euros in contributions and aims to use proceeds of its initial public offering to acquire a stake in one or more industrial companies, according to sources.

Mediobanca is acting as joint global coordinator and Equita Sim is joint bookrunner for the deal.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.