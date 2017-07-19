FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 4:31 PM / 21 days ago

Med Crude-Urals diffs jump in NWE, down in Mediterranean

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 19 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials in the northwest Europe jumped on Wednesday on strong margins and healthy demand, while in the Mediterranean the grade was softer, traders said.

In the Platts window BP bid for 100,000 tonnes of Urals from Primorsk or Ust-Luga for Aug. 9-13 loading up to dated Brent minus $0.70 a barrel, but nobody was interested, market sources said.

The grade was assessed at a discount of $0.80-$0.90 a barrel on Tuesday.

In the Mediterranean, trader BB Energy offered 80,000 tonnes of Urals crude for loading on July 30 to Aug. 3 down to minus $0.80 a barrel, but withdrew. The cargo was a bit too prompt to attract buying interest at high price levels, according to traders.

BB Energy offered a cargo from KazMunaiGaz's share of Urals for loading from Novorossiysk late in July, they added.

Kazakh state oil company KazMunaiGaz awarded Urals crude oil from Novorossiysk in July-December 2017 to two trading firms, BB Energy and Litasco.

The Urals crude preliminary loading plan for Aug. 1-6 was issued on Monday.

There was no activity for Azeri BTC, CPC Blend and Siberian Light in the Platts window on Wednesday.

TENDERS

Surgutneftegaz closed a tender on Wednesday to sell 300,000 tonnes of Urals crude for loading from Baltic ports early in August.

The company sold two cargoes for loading on Aug. 1-2 and 4-5 from Primorsk and a cargo for loading on Aug. 2-3 from Ust-Luga, while the winners were slow to emerge. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Susan Thomas) ))

