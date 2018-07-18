FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 2:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Amazon in talks to invest in India's MedPlus - FactorDaily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is in early talks to invest in Indian pharmacy chain MedPlus, Indian news website FactorDaily reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. Picture taken April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

MedPlus Health Services runs over 1,500 pharmacies in India, according to the company’s website. The pharmacy chain also operates online store MedPlusMart, lab testing centres MedPlus Pathlabs and surgical equipment distribution business RiteCure.

“We do not comment on what we may do or may not do in the future,” an Amazon spokesperson told Reuters. MedPlus was not immediately available for comment.

Amazon ventured into the pharmacy space last month, buying the U.S.-based small online drugstore Pillpack, putting the online retailer in direct competition with pharma chains and drug distributors.

India has been an important growth market for the U.S. ecommerce giant, which expects groceries and household products to account for over half of its business in India in the next five years.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru

