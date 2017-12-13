FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Medtronic settles states' probe into Infuse marketing for $12 mln
December 13, 2017 / 5:59 PM / Updated a day ago

Medtronic settles states' probe into Infuse marketing for $12 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc has agreed to pay $12 million to resolve claims that the company engaged in a deceptive marketing strategy to promote its Infuse bone graft product used in spinal surgery, the Massachusetts attorney general said on Wednesday.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said the settlement will resolve an investigation by her office and those in four other states related to Medtronic’s promotion of Infuse, which is used to stimulate bone growth. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

