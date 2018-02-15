FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 7:15 AM / 2 days ago

Pakistan's Meezan Bank plans capital-boosting sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s largest sharia-compliant lender, aims to raise up to 7 billion rupees ($63.34 million) through capital-boosting Islamic bonds, or sukuk, according to a regulatory filing.

The bank’s board said it had approved plans for a Tier 1 sukuk issuance, subject to regulatory approval, which could be sold either as a public offering or private placement. It did not give a time frame for the sale or details of the structure.

Meezan had sold Tier 2 sukuk in 2016, raising 7 billion rupees through a 10-year private placement that used a contract known as mudaraba, a type of investment management partnership.

There are five full-fledged Islamic banks and 16 Islamic windows in Pakistan, the world’s second most populous Muslim nation, which held 11.9 percent of the country’s total banking assets as of September.

($1 = 110.5100 Pakistani rupees)

Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
