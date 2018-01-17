FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 10:52 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

U.S. Fed fines Taiwan's Mega Bank $29 mln for anti-money laundering failures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve Board said on Wednesday it had fined Taiwan’s Mega International Commercial Bank Co. $29 million for anti-money laundering violations and required the company to improve its anti-money laundering oversight and controls.

The Fed said its most recent 2016 inspection of the Taiwanese bank revealed “significant deficiencies” at its U.S. banking operations risk management and compliance controls relating to anti-money laundering and bank secrecy laws. The bank operates branches in New York, Illinois and California.

New York state authorities in 2016 slapped Mega International Commercial Bank with a $180 million fine for violations that included lax attention to risk exposure in Panama, the first time in a decade that a Taiwan-based financial institution had been penalized by U.S. authorities. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Sandra Maler)

