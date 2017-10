MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The board of Megafon, Russia’s second largest mobile telecommunications operator, has recommended that its Chief Financial Officer Gevork Vermishyan be nominated to the position of executive director, the company said on Thursday.

This decision is subject to approval by an extraordinary general shareholders meeting to be held on Nov. 30, it said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)