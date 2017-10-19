FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Meituan Dianping raises $4 bln, valuing firm at $30 bln
October 19, 2017 / 3:56 AM / 3 days ago

China's Meituan Dianping raises $4 bln, valuing firm at $30 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China’s largest on-demand internet services platform, Meituan Dianping, has raised $4 billion in a new funding round, valuing the firm at $30 billion, it said on Thursday.

The round was led by previous backer Tencent Holdings Ltd , and will be used to develop artificial intelligence and other new technologies.

Meituan Dianping has 280 million users and is an online platform for services such as ticketing, food delivery and travel.

Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
