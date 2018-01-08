FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Ofer Investments weighs selling control of Melisron
Sections
Featured
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Technology
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Sports
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
Editor's picks
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 8, 2018 / 1:56 PM / in a day

Israel's Ofer Investments weighs selling control of Melisron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Israel’s Ofer Investments is considering selling its majority stake in real estate and construction company Melisron in order to abide by regulation aimed at increasing market competition, Melisron said on Monday.

No decision has been made yet by Ofer Investments, which owns 61 percent of Melisron, the company said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Israel’s government in 2013 passed a law to reduce the concentration of economic power among conglomerates, barring them from holding both significant financial and non-financial businesses.

Ofer Investments is also part of a group that controls Mizrahi Tefahot, Israel’s third-largest bank. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.