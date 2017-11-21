Mellanox says welcomes shareholders' input after Starboard stake purchase

JERUSALEM, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Israeli chip maker Mellanox said on Tuesday it welcomed a dialogue with its shareholders after news that activist investor Starboard Value LP had bought a 10.7 percent stake in the company.

Mellanox said it “welcomes the input and investment” from all its shareholders.

“In line with our commitment to drive enhanced shareholder value, the Mellanox board of directors and management team continually review our operational and strategic priorities and are committed to acting in the best interests of our shareholders,” it said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

According to an SEC filing, Starboard said it bought Mellanox’s shares on a belief they were undervalued and that value could be created through “operational improvements or other strategic alternatives.” (Reporting by Steven Scheer)