FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
February 2, 2018 / 12:01 PM / Updated a day ago

Merck posts bigger quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Friday, partly due to a $2.6 billion charge related to recent changes to the U.S. tax law.

The company said its research and development expenses fell 56 percent to $2.06 billion in the quarter.

Merck’s net loss attributable widened to $872 million, or 32 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $594 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.