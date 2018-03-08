Germany's Merck seeks drug development partners

DARMSTADT, Germany, March 8 (Reuters) - German drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is open to sharing development costs for its mid-stage pharmaceuticals pipeline with external partners, it said on Thursday after flagging a decline in earnings this year.

“We are very open to partnerships ... we are in talks with many players,” Chief Executive Stefan Oschmann told a news conference after the release of fourth-quarter results, pointing in particular to evobrutinib, a so-called BTK inhibitor that suppresses autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by David Goodman)