FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Healthcare
March 8, 2018 / 6:14 AM / 2 days ago

Merck KGaA Q4 core profit dragged lower by Chinese competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DARMSTADT, Germany, March 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA quarterly adjusted core earnings slipped 6.5 percent, held back by a strong euro and intense competition from China for its liquid crystals used in flat screens.

Merck’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 1.0 billion euros ($1.24 billion), broadly in line with market expectations .

On a currency-adjusted basis, drugs and chemicals maker Merck said it was expecting a slight decline in adjusted EBITDA in 2018. It sees unfavourable foreign exchange rates as having a 4-6 percent negative impact on the earnings number.

$1 = 0.8061 euros Reporting by Patricia Weiss Writing by Ludwig Burger Editing by Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.