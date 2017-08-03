UPDATE 1-Germany's Merck reshuffles board to tackle chemicals competition

* Sees declines in liquid crystals sales, profit through 2018

* Beckmann put in charge of chemicals in board reshuffle

* Leaves 2017 earnings guidance unchanged (Releads, adds new board responsibilities, background on liquid crystals, new sales target)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA announced a board reshuffle on Thursday after a fall in second-quarter earnings hurt by Chinese rivals chipping away at its dominant market position in liquid crystals used in flat-screen TVs.

The highly profitable liquid crystals business accounted for about 15 percent of group earnings last year, according to Deutsche Bank estimates, even after Merck spent billions on takeovers in the lab supplies industry over recent years to counterbalance its dependence on the high-tech screen chemicals.

The decline in market share from above 60 percent to “normal levels” of 50-60 percent continue to weigh on sales until the end of next year, Merck said.

The Merck family, descendants of the group’s 17th century founder, has backed a diversified strategy with activities ranging from pearlescent pigments and cancer and fertility drugs to dimmable window panes, seeking to spread investment risks over several sectors.

To manage the “increasingly dynamic developments in the liquid crystals market,” Merck put executive board member and chief administration officer Kai Beckmann in charge of the Performance Materials division.

To secure the vital source of group funding from liquid crystals, Beckmann - a trained software engineer - will oversee more investment in customer support and product development in China to cater better to the booming display industry there.

Beckmann replaces Walter Galinat, a Merck veteran of more than 40 years, who has instead been given responsibilities within the six-member board for procurement, quality and safety, among other areas.

The family-controlled company’s second-quarter adjusted earnings (EBITDA) slipped 5.6 percent to 1.09 billion euros ($1.29 billion), slightly below market expectations of 1.10 billion with analysts pointing to lower margins in chemicals.

The company’s shares were up 1.5 percent at 0925 GMT, having seen losses of around 12 percent since early July.

Merck, which traces its roots to a 17th century pharmacy, saw liquid crystals revenue surge in the year 2000 with the advent of flat screens, having failed for decades to find a commercial use for the substances.

Also weighing on quarterly earnings were expenses for the market introduction of cancer immunotherapy Bavencio and launch preparations for multiple sclerosis pill Mavenclad, on which the company is pinning its hope for future growth at its pharmaceuticals unit.

Merck is in need of a profit boost from the two drugs, following a string of setbacks at its pharma division and also to offset the persistent decline in market share in liquid crystals, which started last year.

Gains in the euro prompted Merck to tone down its revenue goal for the full year, but it kept its earnings target range unchanged.

It shifted the revenue target range lower to 15.3-15.7 billion euros, compared with 15.5-16.0 billion previously, while still expecting 2017 adjusted EBITDA of 4.4-4.6 billion euros compared with last year’s 4.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8444 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Evans)