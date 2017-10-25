FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tullett Prebon to launch electronic trading platform for LME members
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 25, 2017 / 1:56 PM / Updated a day ago

Tullett Prebon to launch electronic trading platform for LME members

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brokerage Tullett Prebon said on Wednesday it would launch an electronic trading platform for members of the London Metal Exchange (LME) to execute carry trades that bridge contracts maturing on different dates.

Tullett said its platform, called tpMATCH, would open to LME category 1 and 2 members early next month and make it easier to trade carries in which one or both ends of the trade fall on a date with low liquidity.

“tpMATCH will help members to manage their broken-dated card risk by centralising liquidity, creating cost efficiencies and maximising volume through algorithmic matching technology,” said Tullett’s managing director of risk management Paul Ribbins.

The algorithm would match orders twice weekly, Tullett said.

“We have commitment from a number of traders at larger LME members.” said Gareth Hughes, a business development manager at Tullett Prebon.

Tullett, part of TP ICAP, the world’s largest voice broker, has operated tpMATCH since 2010 in other markets including foreign exchange. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.