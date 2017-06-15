FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MetLife shareholders approve 2016 executive pay
June 15, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 2 months ago

MetLife shareholders approve 2016 executive pay

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc shareholders have approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would make it easier for shareholders to call special meetings, the company said in a filing on Thursday.

Shareholders voted at the annual shareholders meeting in New York on Tuesday to award MetLife Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Steven A. Kandarian total compensation of $15.3 million for 2016, including base salary, stock awards and other compensation. The figure was down slightly from $15.7 million in 2015. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chris Reese)

