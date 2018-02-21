Feb 21 (Reuters) - Metro Bank could raise capital this year, its CEO said, as the British lender looks to fuel growth.

“We are definitely going to have to raise capital in 2019, but we may choose to go in late 2018,” Chief Executive Craig Donaldson said in an emailed statement.

Metro, which raised equity to fuel its growth in 2017, issued new targets for 2023 and increased some of its 2020 targets on Wednesday.

Analysts have long suggested that the bank’s quick pace of growth is likely to force it to return to the market to seek fresh capital. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)