Metro to enter exclusive talks with Redos over Real hypermarkets - sources

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German retailer Metro is expected to enter exclusive talks shortly over the sale of its Real hypermarket chain with a consortium led by real estate investor Redos, people close to the matter said on Wednesday.

German retailer Metro AG supermarket in Duesseldorf, Germany March 02, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

Talks with a different consortium led by property investor X+Bricks, which had earlier been seen as frontrunner to secure a deal, have been put on hold, the sources added.

A Metro spokesman said the company could not comment on ongoing talks, while Redos and X+Bricks declined to comment.

Exclusivity could be awarded as early as this week, the people said, declining to elaborate.

Metro Chief Executive Olaf Koch said in March he was aiming to sign a deal to sell Real, which has annual sales of more than 7 billion euros ($7.8 billion), in April or May.

German daily Handelsblatt reported earlier on Wednesday that X+Bricks, working with investor SCP, Kaufland-owner Schwarz and Markant, submitted an offer for Real worth just under 900 million euros and equivalent to the book value of the real estate assets.

People close to the matter said last month the consortium comprising Redos, ECE and Morgan Stanley Real Estate had dropped out of the auction for Real.

But talks were taken up again after key hurdles were resolved, one of the people said.

A major challenge in the sales process has been for buyers to define a future strategy for Real’s 279 sites, roughly 65 of which are owned by Metro itself.

While suitors are keen on acquiring the property with a view to letting the real estate to new tenants, interest in taking on the loss-making operating company has been scant.

People close to the matter have said Real’s suitors have in recent weeks been in talks with other retail groups over a sale of individual sites after a deal for Real.

Any buyer of the company will also have to deal with unions about ways to safeguard as many of the 34,000 jobs as possible. Labour representatives have been vocal critics of plans to split the property from the operating business.

Metro is due to report second-quarter results on Thursday, with analysts expecting earnings to slump, dragged down by poor results at Real as well as at an ailing Russian business.

($1 = 0.8925 euros)