Metro reports sluggish quarterly sales growth
October 20, 2017 / 5:42 AM / in 5 days

Metro reports sluggish quarterly sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro reported that sales growth slowed in the final quarter of its 2016/17 fiscal year as like-for-like growth stalled in its wholesale stores in Germany and also slowed in its Real hypermarkets.

Fourth-quarter sales rose 0.7 percent to 9.2 billion euros ($10.86 billion), below average analyst forecasts for 9.3 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates. Same store sales rose 0.5 percent, compared to 2.6 percent the previous quarter.

Metro, which runs wholesale stores in 35 countries as well as Real hypermarkets in Germany, split from consumer electronics group Ceconomy in July.

$1 = 0.8469 euros Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan

