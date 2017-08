July 10 (Reuters) - Canadian cable company Cogeco Communications Inc said on Monday it would buy MetroCast's assets for about $1.4 billion, to expand its presence in the United States.

Atlantic Broadband, a Cogeco subsidiary will buy MetroCast assets from Harron Communications LP, Cogeco said on Monday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)