February 22, 2018 / 4:45 PM / a day ago

Mexichem stock jumps on guidance, end of Pemex drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - ** Industrial chemical conglomerate Mexichem shares up over 5 pct ** Shares lifted by guidance that EBITDA will rise between 20 and 25 percent this year

** Analysts see better profits ahead after write downs in Q4 due to decision to not rebuild a damaged petrochemical plant that Mexichem ran in a joint venture with state oil company Pemex

** Shares of Mexichem were trading at 54.28 pesos, up nearly 5.5 percent ** Trading near resistance around 55 pesos per share ** Breaking past 54.97 pesos per share would take stock to highest since late 2014

