FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Regulatory News
March 10, 2018 / 12:38 AM / 2 days ago

REFILE-Mexico's Alfa says CFO to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct spelling of Leal in paragraph 3)

MEXICO CITY, March 9 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of Mexican conglomerate Alfa, Ramon Leal, will retire effective March 31, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Alfa’s chief executive officer, Alvaro Fernandez Garza, will do Leal’s job until a replacement is announced, the company said.

In January, Leal was fined 195,018 pesos ($10,349) after being accused of making trades with privileged information in 2011, according to CNBV, the Mexican banking and securities regulator. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.