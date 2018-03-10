REFILE-Mexico's Alfa says CFO to retire

(Refiles to correct spelling of Leal in paragraph 3)

MEXICO CITY, March 9 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of Mexican conglomerate Alfa, Ramon Leal, will retire effective March 31, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Alfa’s chief executive officer, Alvaro Fernandez Garza, will do Leal’s job until a replacement is announced, the company said.

In January, Leal was fined 195,018 pesos ($10,349) after being accused of making trades with privileged information in 2011, according to CNBV, the Mexican banking and securities regulator. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)