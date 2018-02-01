REFILE-Mexico anti-trust body opens e-commerce probe for potential abuses

(Fixes typo in headline, changes to “antitrust” from “antirust”)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mexico’s antitrust authority has opened a probe of possible monopoly abuses by e-commerce companies, such online retailers, it said on Thursday.

The Federal Commission for Economic Competition, or Cofece, said in a notice published in the daily government gazette that it was investigating possible practices by major players to crimp the growth of smaller competitors.

Cofece did not provide details on what type of e-commerce was being investigated or name any companies.

“This process should not imply any prejudgement of the responsibility of any economic agent,” the notice said.

E-commerce accounts for slightly more than 3 percent of all retail sales in Mexico, where shoppers fear credit card fraud and are often paid in cash. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)