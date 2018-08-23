FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Money News
August 23, 2018 / 11:57 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen issue recalls for cars in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Citing possible electronic problems, the Mexican unit of Fiat Chrysler issued a recall notice to the owners of more than 122,000 vehicles, Mexico’s consumer watchdog Profeco said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at its U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S., May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Profeco said in a statement the Fiat Chrysler recall is due to a possible computer programming problem with the vehicles’ powertrain control module and applies to 122,208 vehicles sold in Mexico under Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands.

In the same statement, Profeco said that Volkswagen’s Mexican unit had also issued a recall notice, for a small number of its 2018 Golf R vehicles already in circulation, citing a possible problem with seat head rests.

Both companies said they will provide free inspections of the affected vehicles.

Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Sandra Maler

