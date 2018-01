MEXICO CITY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Mexican auto exports rose 16.7 percent in December compared with the same month a year earlier, while production was up 1.5 percent, the country’s auto industry group AMIA said on Monday.

For full-year 2017, auto exports grew 12.1 percent, and production increased 8.9 percent, said AMIA. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo)