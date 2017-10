MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Mexican banking authorities on Monday announced the approval of a license for South Korea’s biggest lender, KEB Hana Bank, to operate in the country.

Mexico’s Finance Ministry and banking regulator CNBV said in a statement that the license for KEB Hana Bank was formally approved on Friday and the new lender will mainly focus on corporate finance and international trade between South Korea and Mexico. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Bill Trott)