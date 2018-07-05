FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
July 5, 2018 / 5:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

At least 16 people killed in fireworks blast outside Mexico City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - At least 16 people, including rescue workers, were killed due to fireworks explosions in the municipality of Tultepec, a state official said on Thursday, in the latest of a series of deadly blasts to hit the area known for its fireworks production.

Alejandro Ozuna, a senior of official in the State of Mexico government, told Mexican television that the casualties included bystanders and rescue workers who had arrived at the scene to help. Local media reported there had been two blasts.

Reporting by Diego Ore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.