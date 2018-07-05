At least 16 people killed in fireworks blast outside Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - At least 16 people, including rescue workers, were killed due to fireworks explosions in the municipality of Tultepec, a state official said on Thursday, in the latest of a series of deadly blasts to hit the area known for its fireworks production.

Alejandro Ozuna, a senior of official in the State of Mexico government, told Mexican television that the casualties included bystanders and rescue workers who had arrived at the scene to help. Local media reported there had been two blasts.