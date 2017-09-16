Body of Mexican teenager who vanished after Cabify ride found

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities said on Friday they had found the body of young woman who went missing after using ride-hailing service Cabify, and had arrested the driver on suspicion of her murder.

State prosecutors in the central state of Puebla said the body of Mara Fernanda Castilla, 19, was found near a motel in the state capital, which is also called Puebla.

In a statement, prosecutors said they believe the driver, identified only as Ricardo N., killed her at the motel after she had hailed a car with the service a week ago, and that they would be charging the man for Castilla’s murder.

State governor Tony Gali said on Twitter the suspect had been detained.

A spokeswoman for Cabify, a Madrid-based company that competes with Uber for ride-hailing business, declined to comment on the case. In a statement, Cabify expressed its condolences about Castilla’s death.

There have been few reports of violent crimes involving ride-hailing services in Mexico. Last year authorities arrested a driver for Uber on suspicion of raping a passenger.