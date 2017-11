MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Wednesday assigned all of the $500 million it had offered in auctions of foreign exchange hedges with three different expiry dates.

The bank said it received bids totaling $1.764 billion for $200 million of 30-day contracts, $200 million of 62-day contracts and $100 million of 90-day contracts. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez)