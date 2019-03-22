Mexico central bank eyes Uber for mobile payment system

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's central Bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon Carrillo speaks during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the Mexican Banking Association's annual convention in Acapulco, Mexico March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

ACAPULCO, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank is working to find a way for ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc to participate in a new mobile payments system, the bank’s governor said on Friday, building on overtures to e-commerce company Amazon.com Inc .

In an interview, Banco de Mexico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said the bank was seeking to get more companies on board with the system aimed at promoting financial inclusion, including the San Francisco-based tech firm.

The central bank has already been in touch with Amazon and its Argentine rival MercadoLibre about adopting the system, the bank’s head of payments told Reuters.

Uber in Mexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The payment system, known as CoDi, will allow customers to make payments through smartphones free of charge using QR codes.

While the bank is still figuring out how to include companies, the programme will be defined as broadly as possible, Diaz de Leon said.

“For us it is very important in this phase of pilot tests to give more information about what is CoDi and how it works, and try to identify all the possible uses ... that it can have for different companies and different users,” Diaz de Leon said.