Mexico cenbank chief says inflation should fall, barring peso shocks
December 1, 2017 / 2:40 PM / 2 days ago

Mexico cenbank chief says inflation should fall, barring peso shocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Mexico’s new central bank chief Alejandro Diaz de Leon on Friday said inflation should converge toward policymakers’ 3 percent target next year if the peso market remains ordered and without any “big jumps”.

Speaking in an interview with local radio, Diaz de Leon said the market had been quick to factor in the outlook for talks between the United States, Mexico and Canada to overhaul a free trade deal and that the bank would maintain a prudent stance due to the risks to the inflation outlook. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

