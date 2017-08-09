FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico watchdog finds big pharma faces no competition on some drugs
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 3:48 PM / 2 months ago

Mexico watchdog finds big pharma faces no competition on some drugs

Stefanie Eschenbacher

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical companies including GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Sanofi-Aventis face no competition for certain drugs in Mexico from generics that are readily available elsewhere, a senior Mexican anti-trust official said on Wednesday.

The companies have done nothing illegal, Juan Manuel Espino, Cofece’s director of economic studies, said at a presentation of the body’s probe into the Mexican drugs market that found regulatory failings contributed to a lack of competition.

The report, released by Cofece on Wednesday, found that pharmaceutical firms use “legal strategies” to extend drug exclusivity after patents expire, blocking competition.

None of the firms immediately responded to a request for comment. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.