UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence up slightly in November
December 6, 2017 / 3:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence up slightly in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds details on index and components)
    MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s consumer confidence
index rose 1 percent in November, reversing losses in the
previous month, the national statistics agency said on
Wednesday.
    The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to
88.8 in November. The index had fallen 1.2 percent in October as
the country recovered from a pair of devastating earthquakes the
previous month.  
    The peso appreciated in November as another round of talks
to renegotiate the North America Free Trade Agreement concluded
without significant deterioration, but inflation clocked in
above expectations.
    November's reading on Mexicans' willingness to buy a
big-ticket item like a TV or washing machine rose by 2.3 percent
from October. That reading sank by nearly 23 percent in January,
when U.S. President Donald Trump was inaugurated and the peso
hit a record low.   
    The unadjusted index was 89.3 during the month. 

 (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

