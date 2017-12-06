UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence up slightly in November

(Adds details on index and components) MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s consumer confidence index rose 1 percent in November, reversing losses in the previous month, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 88.8 in November. The index had fallen 1.2 percent in October as the country recovered from a pair of devastating earthquakes the previous month. The peso appreciated in November as another round of talks to renegotiate the North America Free Trade Agreement concluded without significant deterioration, but inflation clocked in above expectations. November's reading on Mexicans' willingness to buy a big-ticket item like a TV or washing machine rose by 2.3 percent from October. That reading sank by nearly 23 percent in January, when U.S. President Donald Trump was inaugurated and the peso hit a record low. The unadjusted index was 89.3 during the month. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)