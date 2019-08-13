World News
August 13, 2019 / 1:05 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Judge orders ex-Mexican minister to be taken into custody in corruption case

Former Minister of Social Development (Sedesol) Rosario Robles arrives for a hearing on corruption charges at a court in Mexico City, Mexico August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes/Files

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Mexican judge ordered former minister Rosario Robles to be taken into custody pending criminal proceedings in a case involving loss to taxpayers, Mexican media reported on Tuesday.

Robles, who for more than 2-1/2 years was the social development minister in the last administration, has appeared in court over prosecutors’ claims that over 5 billion pesos ($258 million) destined for welfare programs under her tenure were unaccounted for, according to local media reports.

A lawyer for Robles said on local television that the politician and her team will fight the accusations.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; writing by Julia Love; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

