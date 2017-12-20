U.S. citizens among dead in Mexican bus crash - State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department confirmed on Wednesday that multiple American citizens had died when a tour bus rolled over on a trip to ancient ruins in Mexico.

“We can confirm the deaths of multiple U.S. citizens in #Mexico bus accident, and several injuries. We express our heartfelt condolences to those affected by this tragedy,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a post on Twitter.

U.S. officials were in contact with local authorities, she added. The crash, in which 12 people died and 18 were injured, occurred on Tuesday.