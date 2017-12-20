FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. citizens among dead in Mexican bus crash - State Department
December 20, 2017 / 4:30 PM / 5 days ago

U.S. citizens among dead in Mexican bus crash - State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department confirmed on Wednesday that multiple American citizens had died when a tour bus rolled over on a trip to ancient ruins in Mexico.

“We can confirm the deaths of multiple U.S. citizens in #Mexico bus accident, and several injuries. We express our heartfelt condolences to those affected by this tragedy,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a post on Twitter.

U.S. officials were in contact with local authorities, she added. The crash, in which 12 people died and 18 were injured, occurred on Tuesday.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Paul Simao

