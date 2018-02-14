FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 1:24 AM / 2 days ago

U.S. embassy worker dies climbing Mexico's highest peak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A U.S. embassy worker in Mexico has died while hiking the nation’s tallest peak, Pico de Orizaba, the U.S. embassy said on Tuesday.

The Mexican government assisted with the rescue of two U.S. citizens who worked for the embassy, one of whom did not survive, the embassy said. It declined to provide additional information about the employees, citing privacy.

“We are extremely grateful to the Government of Mexico for its prompt assistance in the operation,” the U.S. embassy said in an emailed statement, without specifying the date of the rescue.

Pico de Orizaba, a dormant volcano that stands more than 18,000 feet (5,486 meters) on the border of the states of Puebla and Veracruz, is the third-highest peak in North America.

Another U.S. hiker died while attempting to scale the mountain in November, the Associated Press reported.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Writing by Julia Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
