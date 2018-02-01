FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 3:24 PM / a day ago

Analysts raise Mexican inflation outlook, trim growth forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Analysts raised their
expectations for inflation and lowered growth forecasts for
Mexico this year, a Mexican central bank survey showed on
Thursday.
    The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with
a one percentage point tolerance zone each side, is expected to
raise its benchmark interest rate, currently at 7.25 percent, in
early February to bat back a surge in inflation.
    
                               Jan       mid-Dec
 Inflation, end year pct                     
 2018                          4.06        3.85
 2019                          3.52        3.59
 Core inflation, end year                    
 2018                          3.57        3.50
 2019                          3.32        3.43
 Economic growth, annual                     
 2018                          2.28        2.30
 2019                          2.35        2.40
 Interbank lending rate                      
 2018                          7.50        6.75
 2019                          6.75        6.00
 Peso-dollar rate, end yr                    
 2018                          18.85      18.66
                                        
                                        
                                        
 2019                         18.50       18.25
 The survey of 34 analysts was taken between Jan 18 and Jan 30.
The values shown are medians.    

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
