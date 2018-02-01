Analysts raise Mexican inflation outlook, trim growth forecast

MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Analysts raised their expectations for inflation and lowered growth forecasts for Mexico this year, a Mexican central bank survey showed on Thursday. The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with a one percentage point tolerance zone each side, is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate, currently at 7.25 percent, in early February to bat back a surge in inflation. Jan mid-Dec Inflation, end year pct 2018 4.06 3.85 2019 3.52 3.59 Core inflation, end year 2018 3.57 3.50 2019 3.32 3.43 Economic growth, annual 2018 2.28 2.30 2019 2.35 2.40 Interbank lending rate 2018 7.50 6.75 2019 6.75 6.00 Peso-dollar rate, end yr 2018 18.85 18.66 2019 18.50 18.25 The survey of 34 analysts was taken between Jan 18 and Jan 30. The values shown are medians. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)