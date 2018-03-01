FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 3:11 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Analysts raise Mexico inflation and growth outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, March 1 (Reuters) - Analysts raised their
expectations for Mexican inflation and growth this year, a
central bank survey showed on Thursday.
    The bank kept its economic growth projections for this year
and next unchanged in a report released on Wednesday, but
flagged risks to the inflation outlook.
    The central bank targets inflation of 3 percent with a one
percentage point tolerance zone on each side. 
    
                            Feb         Jan
 Inflation, end year pct                
 2018                       4.13        4.06
                                        
 2019                       3.58        3.52
 Core inflation, end year               
 2018                       3.60        3.57
 2019                       3.36        3.32
 Economic growth, annual                
 2018                       2.30        2.28
 2019                       2.40        2.35
 Interbank lending rate                 
 2018                       7.50        7.50
 2019                       7.00        6.75
 Peso-dollar rate, end yr               
 2018                       18.62       18.85
 2019                       18.50       18.50
    The survey of 32 analysts was taken between Feb 15 and Feb
27. The values shown are medians.
    

 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
