2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Mexican industrial output dips in April on weaker construction
June 9, 2017 / 2:05 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican industrial output dips in April on weaker construction

1 Min Read

 (Recasts lead, adds details on sector activity)
    MEXICO CITY, June 9 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output
fell in April compared to March in seasonally adjusted terms,
pulled down by a drop in construction and mining production,
according to data released by national statistics agency INEGI
on Friday.
    Industrial production was down 0.3 percent in April, the
biggest decline since August, but the overall reduction was
offset by 0.6 percent growth in manufacturing activity for the
month.
    Mexico sends most of its manufactured factory-made goods
like televisions and cars to its northern neighbor the United
States.
    The construction industry in April fell the most of the four
sectors that are apart of the data - declining 1.7 percent, and
the biggest drop since September. Mining activity slid 0.9
percent.      

 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Bernard Orr)

