2 months ago
Mexico central bank raises interest rate in divided decision
#Markets News
June 22, 2017 / 6:11 PM / 2 months ago

Mexico central bank raises interest rate in divided decision

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank board made a divided decision to raise interest rates on Thursday, saying it wanted to anchor inflation expectations and take into account last week's move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike borrowing costs.

The Banco de Mexico raised its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point to 7.00 percent, as expected by all 17 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week. One member voted to hold rates, the bank said in a statement.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Dave Graham

