FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Isolated looting hits Mexico amid price rise jitters
Sections
Featured
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
Exclusive
Economy
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Mining
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Author of Trump book contradicts president
U.S.
Author of Trump book contradicts president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 5, 2018 / 5:10 AM / a day ago

Isolated looting hits Mexico amid price rise jitters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities and media reported looting of stores in the states of Mexico and Veracruz on Thursday following a flurry of social media posts about increases in the prices of gasoline and tortillas this year.

At least 70 people were arrested in the state of Mexico on Thursday after looting in two cities, a spokesman for state police said.

At least 800 police were deployed to deter looting at stores in the state, according to a Twitter post by state police.

In the state of Veracruz, two people were arrested for using social media to incite looting in a suburb of the port capital, media reported.

Mexico’s government on Wednesday denounced forecast price rises by fuel retailers and tortilla makers, saying increases were unjustified as it sought to allay public concern about high inflation at the start of a presidential election year.

As inflation hovers near a 16-year high just below 7 percent, officials insisted the forecast price spikes, which have triggered social media outrage and threats of protests, are not warranted.

Early last year, Mexico saw violent protests and looting after the government cut subsidies to gasoline prices as it moved toward a free market from a state-controlled regime.

Mexican authorities have insisted that price increases in recent months have been modest, noting gasoline prices have only risen 1.3 percent compared to average prices at the end of November.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Noe Torres; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.